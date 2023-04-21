Stewart Graham, managing director of aquaculture equipment supplier Gael Force, has been elected to the board of Salmon Scotland.

Graham, founder of the Inverness-based company, was unanimously elected to the board of the body representing the Scottish salmon sector at its annual meeting in Edinburgh on April 20.

The Gael Force Group MD brings 40 years of experience in the aquaculture and marine sectors.

He joins Hendrix Genetics’ Jarl van den Berg and Inverlussa’s Ben Wilson, who were appointedin 2022, and the heads of the major Scottish salmon producers on the board of Salmon Scotland.

Having expanded its remit to include three membership categories tailored to aquaculture supply chain companies 12 months ago, Salmon Scotland has grown to around 50 members, representing every part of the sector.

Established in 1983, Gael Force is now one of the largest suppliers of fish faming equipment, technology and services in Scotland.