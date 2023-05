Gunnar Aftret, CFO of Norwegian salmon producer Masoval, has resigned from his position, the company announced Friday.

Company CEO Helge Kvalvik said Aftret, during his four years as CFO, was instrumental in the company's growth and ensuring its successful private placement and listing on the Euronext Growth Oslo.

Earlier this week, Masoval reported a decrease in profits for the first quarter of 2023.

The family-controlled company reported an operating profit of NOK 36 million (€3 million/$3.3