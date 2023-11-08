The CEO of Icelandic equipment manufacturer Marel, Arni Oddur Thordarson, has abruptly resigned with due to personal reasons, the company announced Tuesday.

Marel appointed Arni Sigurdsson, deputy CEO, as its interim CEO while the board of directors searches for a permanent replacement.

Thordarson was CEO of Marel for the past 10 years and prior to that spent eight years as chairman of the board of directors.

"His clear vision and ambition to transform the global food processing industry has been the guiding light in Marel’s strategy," said Arnar Thor Masson, chairman of the board.