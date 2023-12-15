Longtime Trident Seafoods executive Tom Dorwart has joined Chilean salmon farmer Multi X as it new national account manager for foodservice.

Dorwart spent nearly 19 years at Seattle-based seafood processor Trident Seafoods, serving as both a regional sales manager and most recently as the company's key account manager for the East Coast.

Earlier this week, Trident Seafoods announced it was selling four of its Alaska salmon processing plants and laying off staff as part of a major restructuring of the company.

Alaska processors are struggling financially because of collapsing global markets for their fish brought on by an oversupply and weak consumer demand caused by inflation.