Thai Union-owned Chicken of the Sea, one of the largest shrimp and canned seafood suppliers to the US market, has lost its longtime vice president of category management.

Rob Kragh announced on LinkedIn Monday he has resigned from the role and has taken a sabbatical from working for Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, owned by seafood conglomerate Thai Union Group.

The executive served as the vice president of category management for 17 years, prior to his resignation.

"Looking forward to new opportunities in the near future," he said on LinkedIn.