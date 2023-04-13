Nutreco's Corporate Sustainability Director Jose Villalon will retire effective May 21.

Villalon's career spans 41 years, during which he worked in five countries across three continents.

He has held the post of corporate sustainability director at the parent group of the world's largest feed producer Skretting for 10 years, having previously being vice president of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

But the executive does not plan to get the grass grow under his feet, noting that he plans to mobilize and forge partnerships along the value commercial value chain to overcome some of the short-term obstacles to adopting more sustainable practices.

"I also see the need for business leadership to set bold, measurable and visible targets on urgent topics like GHG emissions (including the supply chain), antibiotic use in animal husbandry and community development where businesses operate and will look for opportunities to support this challenging work," Villalon said in a LinkedIn post.