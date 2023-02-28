Longtime Mowi executive Robert Kultoniak has parted ways with the company after more than 17 years to take up a new role as European retail commercial director with Spain's Grupo Profand.

Since 2005, Kultoniak has held a number of roles at Morpol and Mowi -- formerly Marine Harvest -- and most recently was product life cycle director for Mowi Central Europe.

Kultoniak was appointed as product life cycle director for Mowi Central Europe in August 2020. Prior to that he was commercial director at Morpol, Mowi's giant salmon processing acquisition in Poland.

Grupo P﻿rofand is one of Spain's largest seafood companies and the owner of Stavis Seafoods in the United States. It is a vertically integrated seafood company with fishery and aquaculture activities in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia.

Last month, the company appointed former Royal Greenland executive Soren Dalsager as CEO of its newly established Profand USA business entity.