(This story is breaking news. Check back for updates)

Ian Roberts, director of communications for Mowi Scotland, Ireland and Canada, is stepping down from his position after 31 years with the group, the executive told IntraFish in an email.

Mowi and Roberts came to a mutual agreement to end the position on Aug. 1.

Roberts began with Mowi in 1993 in British Columbia as a diver inspecting salmon farms.