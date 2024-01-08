SeaShare, a Washington state-based nonprofit organization facilitating seafood donations to US hunger-relief efforts, has appointed Hannah Lindoff as its new executive director.

Lindoff, who previously served as the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute's (ASMI) senior director of global marketing and strategy, starts her new role on April 1. She succeeds Jim Harmon, who announced he will retire in August.

Lindoff is a long-time executive at ASMI, a public-private economic development partnership between the state of Alaska and Alaska’s seafood industry. She has worked with ASMI's international program for more than 15 years.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that represents what I consider the best part of the seafood industry, its generosity and the drive to share with those in need and mitigate hunger in the United States,” she said.

Since its founding in 1994, SeaShare said it has distributed more than 265 million seafood servings to those who rely on food assistance programs.

SeaShare provides the framework and logistics that allow companies to distribute seafood donations to America's food banks.

In 2022, SeaShare distributed over 1 million pounds of seafood to 28 food banks and feeding centers across 16 states.