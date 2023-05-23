Per Grieg-backed land-based salmon company Proximar Seafood is appointing former Equinor executive Ole Christian Willumsen as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Willumsen is currently the country manager in Japan for Norwegian energy giant Equinor. He will start in his new role at Proximar on Aug. 1.

"[Willumsen] brings important and highly relevant competence to Proximar, including experience from working in Japan and with Japanese multinational corporations," said Joachim Nielsen, CEO of Proximar.