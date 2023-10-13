Nutreco-backed land-based salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners has appointed Andreas Thorud as the new managing director for its operations in China.

Thorud joins from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), where he has been the organization's representative in China for more than two years.

He has spent the last 17 years working in China and brings "high expertise and a deep understanding" of the Chinese business landscape and the salmon market, said Nordic Aqua Partners.

Prior to his role at the NSC, Thorud spent a decade overseeing Aker BioMarine's operations in China and other key Asian markets.