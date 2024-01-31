Nutreco-backed land-based salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners has appointed Tom Johan Austrheim as chief financial officer, the company said in a note to the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Austrheim will take over the job from Hjalti Hvitklett later this year, and Hvitklett will resume the role of finance director.

Austrheim previously served as CFO at Norwegian offshore wind energy company Edda Wind.

The company said strengthening the CFO position is necessary to accomplish its medium and long-term growth strategy.

Nordic Aqua Partners expects to complete its first salmon harvest at its land-based salmon farming facility in Ningbo, China, in March.

The company has set the goal of reaching of 20,000 metric tons by 2028 and says that number could rise to 50,000 metric tons at the same site.