Executives at US land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire on Thursday appeared more confident the company would reach its 9,500 metric tons first-phase production goal, although they declined to specify when that might happen.

In the second quarter, the company expects to add around 1,000 metric tons of salmon to the 1,150 metric tons produced in the opening three months of this year, it said during a financial presentation.

The company harvested 1,545 metric tons in 2023.

Atlantic Sapphire said it expects the farm to be "pretty much fully stocked" after the end of summer, putting it in a position to increase harvest volumes.