Land-based salmon farmer AquaBounty Technologies has appointed Howard Porter as sales manager for North America.
Porter, who announced his hiring on LinkedIn, joins the company after spending nearly two years in sales at offshore warmwater aquaculture company Forever Oceans.
This followed more than three years working in sales of specialty seafood at food distributor Buckhead Houston.
Prior to that, Porter worked in executive chef and sous chef roles at leading hotel groups the Westin and Marriot groups.
Last month, AquaBounty announced it was pausing construction of its land-based salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio, because of a substantial increase in the estimated cost of its completion.
The company will now evaluate the timing and cost of alternatives, including a phased approach to complete the project.
AquaBounty, however, is facing new legal challenges to the construction of its Pioneer project from county officials over easement access for waterlines that would need to be installed to construct the GM salmon farming facility.
On Oct. 31, AquaBounty was informed by the Nasdaq that it did not comply with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market exchange because the closing bid price for its common stock had been below $1 (€0.90) per share for the past 30 consecutive business days.
In May, AquaBounty was granted a 180-day extension to give it time to bolster it stock price.
