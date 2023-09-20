Israeli recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) equipment supplier AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies announced Wednesday it is appointing Eli Amar as its new CEO, replacing David Hazut who has served in the role for the past 13 years.

Hazut will now become the company's new chairman.

Incoming CEO Amar has served as AquaMaof's vice president of strategy and finance for the last four years.

Prior to joining AquaMaof, he worked at Israel-based crop protection company Adama Agricultural Solutions and for investment firm Bear Stearns & Co in New York where he was involved in several merger and acquisition transactions.