Canadian AI solution provider ReelData has named founder and former CEO of The Kingfish Company, Ohad Maiman, to its board of directors.

The appointment comes just over month after the company shared the news of a successful Series A funding round where they closed $8 million in a fundraising deal led by Buoyant Ventures.

ReelData is also part of the investment portfolio of Walton-backed S2G Ventures.

Maiman's relationship with ReelData started in November 2021, when The Kingfish Company implemented their inaugural product, ReelAppetite. The product is an AI-controlled automated feeding system that monitors the appetite of fish through the wasted feed released through the tank, and adjusts feed real-time to limit waste while maximizing growth.

“Having experienced first hand the capabilities and challenges of building and operating a large scale land based operation, I am convinced that while the ability to grow fish to market size on land has been proven, significant room for improvements in operational excellence and efficiencies remains, and ReelData AI is at the forefront of developing these capabilities," Maiman said.

Last year, Maiman resigned from the CEO position at the Kingfish Company.

Earlier in April Maiman and Thue Holm from Atlantic Sapphire established the investment firm AquaFounders Capital.