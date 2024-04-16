Thai Union-owned canned seafood company King Oscar USA has appointed Lara Berman as its new director of marketing and business development, according to a post by the company on LinkedIn.

Lara Berman. Photo: Lara Berman/LinkedIn

Berman joins King Oscar from her role as senior brand manager at sister company Chicken of the Sea, where she has been employed for almost four years.

Before joining Thai Union, Berman was associate marketing manager, coffee creamers at global food giant Nestle.

Thai Union owns a range of big seafood brands that also includes names such as John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier and Mareblu. It also holds a majority share of Rügen Fisch AG in Germany.