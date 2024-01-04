Arctic Securities has appointed Christian Olsen Nordby as its new equity research analyst covering seafood.

Oslo-based Nordby previously spent six and half years at Kepler Chevreaux, joining in 2017 as an equity research analyst. Last year, he moved up to the role of head of research for Norway.

Nordby who holds a master's degree from the Frankfurt School of Finance and a bachelor's degree at the Norwegian School of Economics, previously worked as a credit analyst for Swedbank Corporates & Institutions, focusing on shipping and transportation.