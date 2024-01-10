Nordic Halibut CFO Kenneth Meyer is stepping down from his role, the company said in a note to the Oslo Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Meyer, who joined the company in 2020 as business controller, has decided to explore new career opportunities, the note said.

The executive will remain in his post until the end of May to enable a smooth transition, and Nordic Halibut is now searching for Meyer's replacement.

In November, the company secured NOK 230 million (€19.6 million/$21.2 million) in financing for its new land-based whitefish farm in Tingvoll, Norway.

The financing will fund Phase 2 of the company's growth plan, which will push production to 10,350 metric tons by 2031, more than doubling existing production capacity.

Earlier, the company said its harvest volume in 2023 would be lower than its initial projection of 1,080 metric tons, as executives sought to maximize the revenue stream from available biomass, Meyer noted.

Nordic Halibut said it continues to be well positioned to achieve long-term production targets of 4,500 metric tons by 2026 and 9,000 metric tons by 2030.

In July, Nordic Halibut was fined NOK 445,908 (€39,000/$44,000) following the escape of 11,000 fish from its site in the More og Romsdal region of Norway in 2022.