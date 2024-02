Kim Roed Jensen, the CEO of Danish exporter Kangamiut Seafood, is stepping down after 30 years leading the company.

He will be replaced by Rasmus Gronborg Bak, who will assume the CEO role Aug. 1.

Gronborg Bak has been part of the larger Kangamiut Group for the past few years, serving on the board of directors of Kangamiut Green Land since 2021, and Kangamiut Group since 2023.

He is currently CEO of DSHwood, a wood trading company.