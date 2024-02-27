Paul Stephenson, managing director of Thai Union-owned canned seafood giant John West, is leaving the company after four years at the helm.

During his tenure, Stephenson navigated John West through a number of "unprecedented challenges," said the company in a statement, including disruptions caused by the global pandemic, the complexities of Brexit and the impact of extreme inflation on the market.

"Despite these challenges, Paul played a crucial role in steering us through turbulent times, demonstrating resilience and adaptability," said Thai Union in a statement.