Johan Andreassen is stepping down from his role as CEO of land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire.

The company will immediately start a search for his replacement.

“The company is going from a long entrepreneurial phase to a more mature industrial phase, and now it feels right for me to let someone else take over the CEO position that can spearhead that transition, and I will help to find and onboard my successor," said Andreassen, who will remain in an interim CEO role through the transition phase until a permanent replacement has been selected.