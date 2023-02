Ireland’s seafood development agency, Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), on Tuesday named Caroline Bocquel as its new CEO.

Bocquel was named interim CEO at BIM in November. Prior to joining BIM in 2021 as director of corporate services, she held senior executive roles at the Marine Institute and GOAL Global, an international humanitarian agency.

BIM is responsible for developing Ireland's marine fishing and aquaculture industries.