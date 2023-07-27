US-based aquaculture technology and equipment group Innovasea on Wendnesday appointed Erik Vis, a veteran in the fish farming industry, as its new aquaculture services lead.

Vis has over two decades of experience as a fish farm operator and manager. His most recent job was with shirmp and barramundi farmer Naqua in Saudi Arabia.

Before joining Naqua in 2020, Vis served as the general manager of Blue Ocean Mariculture's yellowtail farm in Hawaii, where he played a pivotal role in establishing a new processing facility.

Prior to that, he served as the director of operations at Open Blue in Panama, the world's largest submerged offshore cobia farm.

Both Innovasea and Naqua are part of investment firm Cuna del Mar's portfolio of companies.

US-based aquaculture technology and equipment group Innovasea in June appointed Jean Turpin as its new CFO. Turpin previously worked as vice president of strategy and analytics at IAC, a digital platform business.

In May, the company acquired Aquanetix, a UK-based aquaculture software company and moved its operations to a new office in Corinth, Greece.

Aquanetix, which was founded in 2015, produces cloud-based aquaculture management software.

Apart from the United States, Innovasea has offices in Canada, Norway, Chile and Australia, and Innovasea’s move to Greece is its second major expansion in the last three years, after opening a Chile office in 2020, the company said.

Innovasea’s footprint in Greece will help it grow in the Mediterranean and Middle East markets, Innovasea CEO David Kelly said.