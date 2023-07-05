Indian seafood trading platform Captain Fresh has further committed to European growth with the hire of a CEO for its operations in the region.

Basola Valles will take the newly created role, based in Madrid, to further expand the company's buying base beyond India.

"With her strategic vision, extensive experience, and passion for disruptive innovation, Basola is set to make a profound impact as the CEO of Captain Fresh, Europe," said the company on LinkedIn.

Valles has experience as a key executive in the launch of Amazon in Spain, and as CEO at online ticketing service CTS Eventim, along with several other executive and non-executive roles.