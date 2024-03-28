Anna Nau has been appointed brand manager, fish at frozen food giant Iglo Group's German subsidiary Iglo Deutschland.

Nau has already worked at the Hamburg-based company for six months, having been hired as brand manager, prepared and natural vegetables in November last year.

Before that Nau was marketing manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland at the Aquaculture Stewardship Council for 4 years, and held the same position at the Marine Stewardship Council through 2018.

But her most recent appointment is not her first stint at Iglo.

Between January 2015 and August 2016 Nau was European brand manager, innovation at Iglo Group in London, before which she held several other roles with the group, including as European assistant brand manager, fish fingers between April 2012 and December 2013.

UK-based Iglo Group sells frozen food products, including seafood, across Europe and is owned by Nomad Foods Europe.