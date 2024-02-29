Iceland Seafood International named Alda Bjork Oskarsdottir as its new chief financial officer on Thursday.

She will replace Reynir Jonsson, who announced in December he would be stepping down from the role at the end of March.

Oskarsdottir is a certified accountant with wide experience in financial management, accounting and auditing. She joins ISI from Treble Technologies.

Iceland Seafood International (ISI) on Wednesday said its net loss doubled last year as the company absorbed an €18.8 million ($20.4 million) hit from its UK operations, which have since been sold to Danish seafood processor Espersen.