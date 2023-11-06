The last few months have seen a number of significant job changes across the global seafood industry, some of which were more shocking than others.

But amid the movers and shakers, October 2023 will be marked by the loss of Simon Rilatt, a much admired seafood heavyweight, who sadly succumbed to cancer.

Here is our round up of the biggest moves from July through October.

OCTOBER ...

US seafood importer hires former Fortune Fish executive Jeff Goldberg

Jeff Goldberg, the former president of Fortune Fish & Gourmet's Fortune Imports division, has joined US premium seafood importer Mark Foods as director of sales and purchasing.

Goldberg left US-based Fortune in May after nearly five and a half years under a management shake-up.