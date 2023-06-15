Last month several key seafood industry executives changed jobs. Here's a roundup of the changes, and what these new hires have planned for their new roles.

Former Global Seafood Alliance CEO announced his retirement

Four weeks after abruptly being let go as CEO of sustainable seafood certification group the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA), Brian Perkins told IntraFish he is retiring.

Brian Perkins.

Grieg Seafood appoints new chief strategy officer

Norway-based salmon farming group Grieg Seafood appointed Nina Stangeland as its new chief strategy officer.