November was another busy month for job changes and appointments across the global seafood industry.

Here is our list of the biggest movers.

Former Sysco executive joins crab supplier as its new VP of foodservice sales

US crab supplier Handy Seafood hired Michael Gershenfeld as its new vice president of foodservice sales, the company said in early November.

Gershenfeld previously worked for US broadline distributor Sysco in its eastern Maryland region, where he held various roles, ultimately serving as its president for nine years.