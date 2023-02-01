Despite being the end of the year and traditionally a month when people start to wind down before the holiday season, December was still another busy month for job changes and appointments across the global seafood industry.

Here is our list of the biggest movers.

Channel Fish hires new business development executive to drive expansion

Massachusetts-based pollock and salmon processor Channel Fish hired Ian White as its new vice president of business development, at the beginning of December.

White will be securing markets for fresh and frozen salmon and groundfish processed in Channel’s newly expanded facility in Braintree, Massachusetts.