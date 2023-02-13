One of the top purchasing executives at UK group Hilton Food's seafood division has reportedly left the company just days after it emerged that the former managing director of the group had been ousted.

Phil Nickells, who joined the company in May 2020 as head of procurement at Hilton Seafood UK, changed his LinkedIn profile on Feb. 13, suggesting he was no longer at the group.

Nickells joined Hilton From Young's Seafood subsidiary Macrae Edinburgh, where he served as managing director, and sat on the Young's board.