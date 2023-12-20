High Liner Foods has appointed Paul Jewer to remain as the company's CEO following a search process, it said Wednesday.

In September following the resignation of Rod Hepponstall, Jewer served as the company's interim CEO while it conducted the search.

"We believe that Paul is the right candidate to lead the company as the organization embarks on its next exciting chapter," said Robert Pace, chair of the company's board of directors. "Over nearly ten years as CFO, Paul has had a significant impact on the organization and more recently he has demonstrated the strength of his steady leadership as Interim CEO."