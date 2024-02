The head of a powerful association representing a significant portion of Alaska’s trawling sector is stepping down after more than three decades in the role.

Brent Paine, executive director of the United Catcher Boats (UCB), a group representing around 70 trawl vessels harvesting fish in Alaska, confirmed to IntraFish he is leaving the association at the end of the year. A search for his replacement is underway. He has served as executive director for the group since 1993.