The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has confirmed that Brian Perkins is no longer CEO of the organization.

Wally Stevens is acting as GSA interim CEO until a replacement is found. Stevens previously served as executive director and CEO, the organization confirmed in a statement on LinkedIn on Friday, March 31.

Perkins first joined GSA as chief operating officer in March 2021, and assumed the role of CEO beginning January, 2022.

Prior to his role at the GSA, Perkins -- who has more than 40 years experience in the sector -- worked as the Regional Director for the Americas at the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).