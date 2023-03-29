The Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) -- a group accounting for 40 percent of the world's salmon farming production -- has named Nova Sea owner Aino Olaisen as co-chair, joining fellow co-chair Sady Delgado, CEO of AquaChile.

Olaisen, who succeeds Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen, is the first woman to take on the position, working alongside CEO, Sophie Ryan.

She is currently chair of the board of directors of Norwegian salmon producer Nova Sea.

The Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) is a leadership initiative established in 2013 by global farmed salmon producers to collaborate on sustainability issues.