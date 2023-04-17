Jorge Fernandez Valdes, the founder of Chilean seafood and salmon producer Camanchaca, has died of natural causes at age 85.

The death of Valdes captured widespread attention in the Chilean media.

Valdes moved into the fisheries business in the 1960s, expanding into the salmon industry in the mid-1980s and later shellfish production after acquiring all the shares in Compania Pesquera Camanchaca.

He oversaw the company's listing on the Santiago Stock Exchange in 2010.

In 2018, Valdes stepped down as company president of Camanchaca, making way for his eldest son, Jorge Fernandez Garcia, the same year the company opened its Salmones Camanchaca salmon farming division.

“It is with deep sadness that we have seen Don Jorge depart us. We can testify that he was a great man, with tenacity, vision and action. He was an entrepreneur who knew how to take risks and challenges, and generate confidence in those who followed him,” Camachanca CEO Ricardo Garcia said in a statement.