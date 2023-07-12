US seafood supplier Fortune International has hired three senior sales and supply chain logistics executives as it looks to consolidate its market expansion.

Earle Rubin has been appointed vice president of national retail sales, while Michael Santillo takes up the role of director of sales and strategic partnerships. Kelly Burling was named vice president of supply chain solutions.

The trio has more than 75 years of combined industry and related experience.

Rubin, with three decades of retail experience, is expected to play a key part in bringing together Fortune’s retail sales teams by identifying new growth opportunities and implementing successful sales strategies, the company said.

He will be supported by Santillo, who has 26 years of food industry experience, in the coordination of sales teams and management of brand partnerships.

Burling, who was previously COO at Culinary Collective, an importer and distributor of specialty food products and a Fortune supplier, will lead the newly established supply chain solutions team.

Last month, Fortune closed on its acquisition of Boston-based seafood processor Boston Sword & Tuna (BST).



Following the acquisition of BST's $285 million (€268 million) facility in Massachusetts, the company said it became one of the largest suppliers and distributors of fresh seafood in the United States.