Fortune Fish & Gourmet's new vice president of frozen seafood has left the group to join discount retail giant BJ's Wholesale Club.

Steve Gwozdz, who has had a lengthy career in seafood and protein purchasing with major retailers, left Fortune Fish after just six months with the Boston-based group, he wrote on his LinkedIn page.

Gwozdz held roles at US retailers Giant Food, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop in his nearly 20-year career in the sector.

US-based Fortune Fish & Gourmet underwent a significant staff change in mid-2023 when three top executives left after the group merged its imports division into another department.

Fortune has been on a massive expansion drive since launching an acquisition strategy. Since 2012, the company has completed 15 acquisitions including: JDY Gour﻿met (2012); Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop (2014); C﻿oastal Seafoods (2016); Morey’s Seaf﻿ood International of Missouri, Class﻿ic Provisions Inc. and Jubilee﻿ Seafoods (2019); Seattl﻿e Fish of Missouri (2020), EuroGour﻿met and Neesvi﻿g’s (2020); C.C.T. L﻿ogistics, Meat Processors and Ocea﻿n Harvest Wholesale (2021); D’Artagna﻿n, North Bay Seafood and New Orleans Fish House (2022); and Boston Sword & Tuna (BST) last year.

Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor supplying fresh, live and frozen seafood and gourmet foods.