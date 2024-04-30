Fortune Fish & Gourmet's new vice president of frozen seafood has left the group to join discount retail giant BJ's Wholesale Club.
Steve Gwozdz, who has had a lengthy career in seafood and protein purchasing with major retailers, left Fortune Fish after just six months with the Boston-based group, he wrote on his LinkedIn page.
Gwozdz held roles at US retailers Giant Food, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop in his nearly 20-year career in the sector.
US-based Fortune Fish & Gourmet underwent a significant staff change in mid-2023 when three top executives left after the group merged its imports division into another department.
Fortune has been on a massive expansion drive since launching an acquisition strategy. Since 2012, the company has completed 15 acquisitions including: JDY Gourmet (2012); Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop (2014); Coastal Seafoods (2016); Morey’s Seafood International of Missouri, Classic Provisions Inc. and Jubilee Seafoods (2019); Seattle Fish of Missouri (2020), EuroGourmet and Neesvig’s (2020); C.C.T. Logistics, Meat Processors and Ocean Harvest Wholesale (2021); D’Artagnan, North Bay Seafood and New Orleans Fish House (2022); and Boston Sword & Tuna (BST) last year.
Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor supplying fresh, live and frozen seafood and gourmet foods.