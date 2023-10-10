Aisla Jones, formerly fisheries and aquaculture manager at UK retailer The Co-op, has joined the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) as its new market development manager for the UK and Ireland.

She started in the new role in October, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Jones was at The Co-op for almost six years before leaving to join the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) in 2022 as partnership program director.

She was later replaced at the retailer by former Marine Stewardship Council fisheries outreach manager Katie Keay.