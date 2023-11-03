US crab supplier Handy Seafood has hired Michael Gershenfeld as its new vice president of foodservice sales, the company said Friday.

Gershenfeld previously worked for US broadline distributor Sysco in its eastern Maryland region, where he held various roles, ultimately serving as its president for nine years.

Most recently, he served as the COO of The Taustin Group, a restaurant and entertainment company based in Ocean City, Maryland.

"Michael’s addition to our team represents a significant step forward as we continue to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers nationwide," said Todd Conway, CEO at Handy Seafood.

Maryland-based Handy Seafood is a family-owned company specializing in soft-shell crab, crab meat, crab cakes, shrimp appetizers, seafood specialty items, and oysters.