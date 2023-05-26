Former SalMar CEO Leif Inge Nordhammer was appointed chairman of Icelandic Salmon, the parent of salmon farmer Arnarlax, at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

He replaces longtime chairman Kjartan Olafsson in the role.

Olafsson will remain on the board, along with SalMar owner Gustav Witzoe, Ulrik Steinvik, and Espen Weyergang Marcussen.

Norwegian salmon giant SalMar is the largest shareholder in the company with more than 51 percent of the shares.

Nordhammer had two stints as CEO of SalMar. The first from 1996 to 2011 and then again from 2014 to 2016.

Icelandic Salmon reported operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €18.4 million ($19.8 million) for the first quarter 2023, almost double the €9.5 million ($10.2 million) reported last year.

In the first quarter, the company saw a record-high harvest volume of 6,572 metric tons, up 94 percent from 3,369 metric tons in the first quarter of 2022.

The group expects to harvest 16,000 metric tons of salmon in 2023, followed by significant volume growth in 2024, it said.