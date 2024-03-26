Mikael Thinghuus, the former longtime CEO of Royal Greenland, has been appointed chairman of Danish trading giant Nowaco.

Thinghuus first joined the board of directors of Nowaco in August 2022 to help "lift it to the next level in the seafood market."

He announced in January of that year he was stepping down from his role as CEO of Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, after 11 years at the helm.

A global trader of frozen meats, fish, seafood and vegetables, Nowaco is based in Aalborg, Denmark, and has more than 185 employees in offices in 25 countries.

In 2022, according to its most recent financial report, the group reported a turnover of more than DKK 3.4 billion (€455.8 million/$493.9 million) and a profit of DKK 56.5 million (€7.6 million/$8.2 million).

"I am very pleased that I have started as chairman of the board at Nowaco and look forward to working with the rest of the board of directors, the owners and the executive management," Thinghuus said on LinkedIn.