Shawn Oliver, a former seafood category merchant with US retailer Giant Eagle, is making the switch to surimi.

In February Oliver announced he is now the business development and sustainability manager for Washington state-based surimi manufacturer Sugiyo USA.

He will be working throughout North America and internationally to bring Sugiyo’s key products to retail, foodservice and industrial channels, including its Alaska pollock surimi snow legs and two new product lines soon to be introduced, according to the company.

Since 2014, Oliver served in several seafood management roles for Giant Eagle. He also brings over 18 years of experience in the culinary world as a chef and restaurant manager prior to his seafood retail career.

"Sugiyo snow legs are one of this industry's best kept secrets — and I have a really big mouth. I'm very thankful to have the opportunity to represent an incredible responsibly sourced and affordable protein," Oliver said. "This product has been part of who I am since I worked behind a seafood counter. I'm thrilled to introduce it to the rest of the world."

Susan Ruiz, president of Sugiyo USA, welcomed Oliver to the role and noted the surimi seafood market is expanding, with more consumers also considering the environmental and social impacts of the food they consume.

Sugiyo USA operates a 70,000 square foot surimi plant and is a subsidiary of Japan-based Sugiyo Co, whose history dates back hundreds of years.

The US operation has been operating internationally for 38 years from its plant in Anacortes, Washington.

The family-owned Sugiyo company claims it was the first to develop crab-flavored seafood and to offer this product to the North American market.