The Global Tuna Alliance (GTA) said Monday it named former Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and WWF executive Daniel Suddaby to head up the organization.

"I'm thrilled to join the Global Tuna Alliance and continue making a meaningful impact in the world of tuna fisheries. Together, we will strive to improve industry practices and ensure a sustainable future for our oceans and the communities that depend on them," Suddaby wrote on LinkedIn.

Suddaby spent six years at seafood non-profit Ocean Outcomes, prior to which he worked for Natural England, WWF and the MSC.

Suddaby's predecessor at GTA, seafood industry veteran Tom Pickerell, stepped down from his role at the end of March, he told IntraFish.

The Global Tuna Alliance is a coalition of retailers, tuna processors, suppliers, and NGOs that work together to promote more sustainable and responsible tuna fishing and sourcing practices. The alliance was formed in 2017.

By bringing together key stakeholders from across the tuna industry, GTA aims to drive collaborative efforts, share best practices, and encourage industry-wide changes that promote sustainability and social responsibility. Their ultimate goal is to transform the global tuna sector into a more sustainable and ethical industry.