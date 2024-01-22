Norwegian salmon exporter Sekkingstad has named former Mowi executive Andreas Mikalsen as its new CEO.

He joins Sekkingstad from aquaculture technology company Aquabyte, where he was director of customer experience for the past year.

Before Aquabyte, Mikalsen spent more than 10 years at Mowi, where he was managing director for its global raw material and trade supply chain.

He has also held roles within food retail at Lidl International and COOP in Norway, and served as a board member of the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) for four years.

"We are confident that [Mikalsen's] comprehensive expertise and strategic vision will propel our organization to new heights under his leadership," said Sekkingstad in a LinkedIn update.

Sekkingstad was founded in 1923 and is located on Skaganeset in Sund municipality, outside Bergen. It is predominantly a supplier of salmon and trout, selling approximately 50,000 metric tons of the fish annually.