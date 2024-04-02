Alf-Helge Aarskog, a former CEO of global salmon giant Mowi, is poised to join the board of Faroese salmon company Bakkafrost, according to a notice for the company's annual general meeting (AGM) due to be held on April 30.

Aarskog is nominated for election to the board at the upcoming meeting.

He has extensive experience in the seafood industry, having held the position of CEO at both Mowi and Leroy Seafood Group. He was Mowi's CEO for a decade and, since leaving that post in 2019, has served on the boards of several companies.