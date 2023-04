Alf-Helge Aarskog, ex-CEO of global farmed salmon giant Mowi, invested NOK 2.3 million (€200,000/$218,000) into aquaculture service company Froy at the beginning of this month.

The 35,654 shareholding makes Aarskog the 49th largest shareholder in the company.

Aarskog was the CEO at Mowi for 10 years. Since leaving in 2019, he has served on a number of company boards.

Since the start of 2023, he has worked as a business developer in the family-owned salmon company Eide Fjordbruk.