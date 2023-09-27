Megan Sorby, most recently operations manager for Kingfish Maine, is launching a new land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) project to grow red drum.

Prior to the project, for the past four years Sorby led Kingfish Maine as its operations manager. Together with her team in the United States and the Kingfish Company, Sorby helped secure the required permits for the Netherlands-based company to expand in the United States, build out a hatchery facility, and increase US broodstock.

Kingfish Maine celebrated its first harvest of Dutch yellowtail from Maine earlier this year.