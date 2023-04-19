Israeli tech company BioFishency has named founder and former CEO of The Kingfish Company Ohad Maiman as its new chairman of the board.

Founded in 2013, BioFishency is a provider of filter technology for recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).

Maiman is expected to leverage his experience in the field of RAS to reinforce Biofishency's position in the water treatment solutions field.

The company, which won the inaugural startup incubator FishTech Awards in 2018, produces filters that remove carbon dioxide and ammonia from the water and, in turn, enrich it with oxygen for the nitrification process, converting the ammonia into nitrates.